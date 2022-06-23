Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $101.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.81, but opened at $75.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 281 shares.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,992 shares of company stock valued at $168,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

