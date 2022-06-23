CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 69,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,732,344 shares.The stock last traded at $57.02 and had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.