Carnival Co. & (CCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carnival Co. & to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

