Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading 13.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.86. 24,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 497,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Specifically, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Repay by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Repay by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

