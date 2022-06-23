Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Realty Trust traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 2239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.48%.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

