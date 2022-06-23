Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.28. Tricida shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 2,633 shares trading hands.
Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 5,951 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $57,665.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577,189 shares in the company, valued at $63,732,961.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 378,344 shares of company stock worth $3,436,092. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Tricida by 355.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tricida in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
