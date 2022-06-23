Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.95.
About Huize (Get Rating)
