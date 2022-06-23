Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services.

