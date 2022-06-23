Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 29,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,355,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.30.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

