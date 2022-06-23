AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Insider Buying Activity

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 5,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Specifically, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 35,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.