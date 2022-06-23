Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 66.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

