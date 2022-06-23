DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. DaVita traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 16084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.