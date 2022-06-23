Salisbury Bancorp Stock to Split on Friday, July 1st (NASDAQ:SAL)

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

