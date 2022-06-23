CTO Realty Growth Stock to Split on Friday, July 1st (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 868,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 56,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,607. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

