CarMax (KMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMX opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.37 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

