FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider W Matthew Tonn purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,278.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 176,575 shares in the company, valued at $614,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,490 shares of company stock worth $309,456. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

