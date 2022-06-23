FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.23.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FreightCar America by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.