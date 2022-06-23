StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,837,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.