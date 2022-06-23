Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

CALA stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

