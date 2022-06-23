Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million, a P/E ratio of -43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $56,856.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 152,998 shares of company stock worth $790,694 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

