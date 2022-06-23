StockNews.com Upgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Buy

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of CACI opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CACI International by 112.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CACI International by 40.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

