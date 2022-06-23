Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

