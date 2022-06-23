StockNews.com Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

