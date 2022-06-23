StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,087,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 989,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 674,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

