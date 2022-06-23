Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN opened at €51.12 ($53.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.13. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.