H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $77.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

