Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

