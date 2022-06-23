Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $168.86

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.