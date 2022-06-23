Analysts Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target at $168.86

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

