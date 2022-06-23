Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. AlphaValue cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BKRIY opened at $7.12 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

