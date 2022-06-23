Analysts Set Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target at $43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSFFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.00 ($45.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.