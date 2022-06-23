Analysts Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Target Price at C$9.56

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBM shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.86 and a 12-month high of C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

