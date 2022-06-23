Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $105.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THRM opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

