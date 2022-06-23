Reviewing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Community Bankshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 32.98% 10.80% 1.45% QCR 35.29% 16.12% 1.76%

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Community Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. QCR has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.81%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and QCR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.43 $51.17 million $2.67 10.72 QCR $300.58 million 3.21 $98.90 million $6.58 8.31

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QCR beats First Community Bankshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

