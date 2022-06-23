Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 464 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Mediclinic International stock opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.64. Mediclinic International has a 52-week low of GBX 271.40 ($3.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.20 ($5.61).

In other news, insider Tom Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £73,200 ($89,661.93).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 18 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 454 theatres with approximately 11,?449 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, and the United Arab Emirates.

