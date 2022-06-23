Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Target Price at GBX 855.25

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 855.25 ($10.48).

DRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.33) to GBX 1,150 ($14.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.33) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 671 ($8.22) on Monday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.36). The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.91), for a total value of £242,700 ($297,280.74).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

