Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.84) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ZAL opened at €25.69 ($27.04) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.14.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

