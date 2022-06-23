Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

