Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

CSTM opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

