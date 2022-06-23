Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $109.50

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GL opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 120.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 159.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

