Analyzing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 1.70 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -10.55 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.29 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Real Brokerage and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.90%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Real Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

