Brokerages Set Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) PT at $62.68

Shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDMGF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Icade to €64.20 ($67.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Icade from €81.50 ($85.79) to €68.50 ($72.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Icade from €74.00 ($77.89) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Icade from €78.00 ($82.11) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $48.00 on Monday. Icade has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

