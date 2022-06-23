Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.48.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -180.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

