Insider Buying: Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Insider Buys 17,537 Shares of Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider Neil Martin Stevens bought 17,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £35,249.37 ($43,176.59).
FNTL stock opened at GBX 197 ($2.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fintel Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255.22 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55.
Fintel Company Profile (Get Rating)
