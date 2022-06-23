Douglas Benzie Acquires 833,334 Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Stock

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie acquired 833,334 shares of Barkby Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).
BARK opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.14) on Thursday. Barkby Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.13.
