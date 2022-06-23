Douglas Benzie Acquires 833,334 Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) Stock

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) insider Douglas Benzie acquired 833,334 shares of Barkby Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £91,666.74 ($112,281.65).

BARK opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.14) on Thursday. Barkby Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.13.

About Barkby Group (Get Rating)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

