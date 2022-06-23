FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 19th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

