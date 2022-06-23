Alexander Harrison Sells 30,000 Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £20,400 ($24,987.75).
LON FKE opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.89) on Thursday. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.14). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Fiske Company Profile (Get Rating)
