LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.78. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVMUY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($857.89) to €830.00 ($873.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €826.00 ($869.47) to €723.00 ($761.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($715.79) to €700.00 ($736.84) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($831.58) to €815.00 ($857.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

