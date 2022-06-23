Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Petrofac in a report released on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Petrofac’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

