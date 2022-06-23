Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $155.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.52. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 144,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

