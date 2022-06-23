Jez K. Maiden Acquires 250 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

ITRK opened at GBX 4,340 ($53.16) on Thursday. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,750.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,126.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

ITRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($69.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,650 ($56.96) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,739.88 ($70.31).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

