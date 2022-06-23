AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AAC Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
