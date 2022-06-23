Nigel Rogers Acquires 15,000 Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rogers bought 15,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,840.27).
LON TRT opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. Transense Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 124.40 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of £9.84 million and a P/E ratio of 43.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.71.
About Transense Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.